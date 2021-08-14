WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70.

