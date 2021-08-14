WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 646,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 201,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 1,604,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

