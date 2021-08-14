WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.