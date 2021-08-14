WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $363.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

