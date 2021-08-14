WBH Advisory Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. 1,106,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

