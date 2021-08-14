WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Intuit by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Intuit by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $540.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

