WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,237 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.