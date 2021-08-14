WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $515.92. 2,136,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

