Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 16,127 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 102,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

