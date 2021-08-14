Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

