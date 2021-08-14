Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,873 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

