Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 50.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $863,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,319,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,746,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 24.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The company has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.