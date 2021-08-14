Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ WB opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after acquiring an additional 117,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.