Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
NASDAQ WB opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.