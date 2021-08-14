Welch Group LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

