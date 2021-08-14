Welch Group LLC Sells 919 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

