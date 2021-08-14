Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wellness Center USA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes.

