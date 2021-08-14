Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Underweight

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.97. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.