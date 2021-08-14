Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,641. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 2,137,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 538,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

