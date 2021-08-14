Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 564.3% in July

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 564.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 13,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

