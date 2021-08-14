Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.39.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

