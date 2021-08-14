WhiteCoin Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $748.49 million and approximately $26.78 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030242 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009180 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,281,640 coins and its circulating supply is 736,281,639 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

