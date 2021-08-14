WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.48 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $732.72 million and $23.48 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009225 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,400,160 coins and its circulating supply is 736,400,159 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

