WidePoint (WYY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) will issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million.

Get WidePoint alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.