William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

KRYS stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

