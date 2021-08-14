William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Exagen in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

