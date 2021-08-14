William Blair Comments on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $57.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

