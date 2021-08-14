William Blair Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

