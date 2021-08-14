William R. Devlin Sells 6,537 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

