WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 165,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 409,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 573,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,139,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 385,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.