Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.