Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.