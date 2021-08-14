World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $134.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,810. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

