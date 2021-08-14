Wownero Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $40,281.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

