WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

