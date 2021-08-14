Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

