Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 402,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

