Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

