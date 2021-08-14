XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XL stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

XL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

