XMON One Day Volume Reaches $13,718.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, XMON has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $1,896.95 or 0.04019816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $13,718.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

