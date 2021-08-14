XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.32.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,782 shares of company stock worth $25,679,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 26.2% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.