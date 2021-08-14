Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.62. 149,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 114,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 96,862 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.