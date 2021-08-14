yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00009657 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $39,185.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yAxis has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.25 or 0.99672749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00873134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.