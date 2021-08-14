Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

YELP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06. Yelp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

