YF Link (YFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 73% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $142.61 or 0.00302920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.