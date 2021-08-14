YFValue (YFV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.00885331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00103889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044458 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

