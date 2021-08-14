Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 117,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.32.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

