Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

