Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

