Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. First Busey posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 108,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,388. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

