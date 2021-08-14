Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $65.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $67.20 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $177.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $182.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.05 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $276.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.